Contrasting of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) and Its Peers

As Drug Manufacturers – Major company, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rockwell Medical Inc. has 37.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Rockwell Medical Inc. has 5.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 2.77% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rockwell Medical Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical Inc. 0.00% -150.60% -69.40% Industry Average 140.67% 44.29% 12.48%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Rockwell Medical Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 3.47B 2.47B 20.73

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Rockwell Medical Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.10 4.00 2.77

$11 is the consensus price target of Rockwell Medical Inc., with a potential upside of 250.32%. The rivals have a potential upside of 59.85%. Based on the data given earlier, Rockwell Medical Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rockwell Medical Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Medical Inc. -12.81% -0.2% 40% 13.47% -7.28% 119.91% Industry Average 2.21% 2.04% 11.89% 12.51% 19.86% 27.76%

Liquidity

Rockwell Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Rockwell Medical Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.77 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Rockwell Medical Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Medical Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Rockwell Medical Inc. has a beta of 1.86 and its 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rockwell Medical Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 8.48% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rockwell Medical Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Rockwell Medical Inc.’s rivals.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. It offers products and services for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and hemodialysis. The companyÂ’s lead drug is Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment via dialysate. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The companyÂ’s targets customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.