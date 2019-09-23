Contrasting of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Since Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 165 2.87 N/A 9.10 17.66 Taylor Devices Inc. 11 1.14 N/A 0.48 22.30

Table 1 demonstrates Rockwell Automation Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Taylor Devices Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Rockwell Automation Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Rockwell Automation Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rockwell Automation Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8% Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.4 beta means Rockwell Automation Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Taylor Devices Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rockwell Automation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Taylor Devices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Taylor Devices Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rockwell Automation Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.73% for Rockwell Automation Inc. with consensus price target of $178.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rockwell Automation Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 20.1% respectively. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. has 6.84% stronger performance while Taylor Devices Inc. has -11.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Taylor Devices Inc.