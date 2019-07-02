Contrasting of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 168 2.90 N/A 8.42 19.27 Donaldson Company Inc. 49 2.28 N/A 2.38 21.15

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rockwell Automation Inc. and Donaldson Company Inc. Donaldson Company Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Rockwell Automation Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Donaldson Company Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Rockwell Automation Inc. and Donaldson Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 68.4% 16% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 36% 14.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.35 shows that Rockwell Automation Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Donaldson Company Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Donaldson Company Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Donaldson Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rockwell Automation Inc. and Donaldson Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rockwell Automation Inc. has a 6.01% upside potential and an average price target of $174.5. Meanwhile, Donaldson Company Inc.’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential downside is -3.45%. Based on the data shown earlier, Rockwell Automation Inc. is looking more favorable than Donaldson Company Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rockwell Automation Inc. and Donaldson Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.7% and 82%. 0.7% are Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Donaldson Company Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.92% -12.78% -8.26% -4.16% -9.3% 7.8% Donaldson Company Inc. -4.35% -4.35% 1.59% -7.88% 6.88% 16.06%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. has weaker performance than Donaldson Company Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Donaldson Company Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.