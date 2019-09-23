Contrasting of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.11 N/A -22.38 0.00

Demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 173.67%. Competitively the average price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 153.49% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 35.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.