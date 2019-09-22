Contrasting of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.17 N/A -7.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.66 beta. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $37, and a 167.15% upside potential. Competitively Clovis Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 153.16%. The data provided earlier shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Clovis Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.