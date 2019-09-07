Contrasting of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.66 and it happens to be 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 217.60% for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $37. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 average target price and a 120.17% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 22.1%. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.