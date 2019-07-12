Contrasting of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 78.74 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and has 10.7 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 114.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.9% and 67.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.19% stronger performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.