Contrasting of Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 4 0.40 N/A -1.54 0.00 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 0.97 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Roan Resources Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Liquidity

Roan Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, U.S. Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. U.S. Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roan Resources Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. shares and 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. was more bearish than U.S. Energy Corp.

Summary

U.S. Energy Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.