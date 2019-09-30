Contrasting of Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

We are comparing Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 1 0.00 34.51M -1.54 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 17 0.31 410.58M 1.60 12.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Roan Resources Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Roan Resources Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 2,631,940,207.44% 0% 0% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2,351,546,391.75% 25.7% 12.9%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. Its rival Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Roan Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Roan Resources Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Roan Resources Inc. has a 713.01% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10. Competitively Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a consensus price target of $26.8, with potential upside of 50.65%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Roan Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Roan Resources Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.2% and 99% respectively. 0.5% are Roan Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. was more bearish than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.