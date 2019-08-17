Contrasting of RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RMG Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 12.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.