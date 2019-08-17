Contrasting of RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both RMG Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 12.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
RMG Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
