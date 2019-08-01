Contrasting of RLI Corp. (RLI) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI Corp. 78 4.41 N/A 2.56 32.71 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 158 2.48 N/A 9.96 16.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RLI Corp. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RLI Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. RLI Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RLI Corp. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI Corp. 0.00% 13.7% 3.8% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

RLI Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for RLI Corp. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

RLI Corp. has a -2.36% downside potential and a consensus target price of $88. Competitively RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a consensus target price of $172, with potential downside of -5.05%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, RLI Corp. is looking more favorable than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RLI Corp. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 99.7%. RLI Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLI Corp. 1.65% 14.75% 21.3% 14.78% 29.18% 21.52% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 3.47% 9.67% 16.11% 33.65% 31.13% 24.87%

For the past year RLI Corp. was less bullish than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.