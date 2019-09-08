Contrasting of Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Both Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 2.86 N/A 0.75 11.32 WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.15 N/A 1.55 11.12

Table 1 demonstrates Riverview Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WVS Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Riverview Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than WVS Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4% WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s 0.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, WVS Financial Corp. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Riverview Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 WVS Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Riverview Bancorp Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 9.89% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares and 23.1% of WVS Financial Corp. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76% WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than WVS Financial Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors WVS Financial Corp. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.