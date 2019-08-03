Contrasting of Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.09 N/A 0.75 11.32 Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 5.93 N/A 1.25 16.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc. Malvern Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Riverview Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Malvern Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4% Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.53 shows that Riverview Bancorp Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s 60.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64% and 62.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76% Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.