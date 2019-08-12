Contrasting of Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) and HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Both Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.04 N/A 0.75 11.32 HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.61 N/A 2.03 10.42

Demonstrates Riverview Bancorp Inc. and HMN Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. HMN Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of HMN Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4% HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Riverview Bancorp Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.53 beta. In other hand, HMN Financial Inc. has beta of 0.14 which is 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares and 50.7% of HMN Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.1% of HMN Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76% HMN Financial Inc. 3.16% 3.41% -5.74% 9.11% 10.42% 8.05%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than HMN Financial Inc.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors HMN Financial Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.