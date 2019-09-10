Contrasting of Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 2.98 N/A 0.75 11.32 Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.55 N/A 2.44 12.02

Table 1 demonstrates Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Axos Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4% Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.53 beta means Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 47.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Axos Financial Inc. has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axos Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.40% for Riverview Bancorp Inc. with consensus price target of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64% and 76.3% respectively. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Axos Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76% Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Axos Financial Inc.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.