Contrasting of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

We are contrasting RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.68 N/A 0.27 94.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 13.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.