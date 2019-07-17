Contrasting of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

We are contrasting RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.68
|N/A
|0.27
|94.83
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 13.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.18%
|-1.06%
|1.32%
|3.43%
|-3.98%
|3.82%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.43%
|1.23%
|-0.22%
|2.56%
|3.37%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.