Contrasting of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1830.47 N/A -4.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility & Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.04 beta which makes it 96.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22.1 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16% and 43.7%. About 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.