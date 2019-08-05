Contrasting of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.5% and 0.3% respectively. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.