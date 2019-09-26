Contrasting of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 33.40 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility & Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta and it is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Compugen Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.5% and 24.3%. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.