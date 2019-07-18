Contrasting of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility & Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. CohBar Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. CohBar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.4% of CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.56%. Competitively, 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 40.9% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -28.3% weaker performance.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.