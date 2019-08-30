Contrasting of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Since Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Chiasma Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 113.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.