Contrasting of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

As Business Services companies, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.12 N/A 1.12 32.14 Shutterstock Inc. 42 1.92 N/A 0.84 45.95

Table 1 demonstrates Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Shutterstock Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Shutterstock Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Shutterstock Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Shutterstock Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Its rival Shutterstock Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Shutterstock Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Shutterstock Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33 Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s downside potential currently stands at -1.69% and an $36.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Shutterstock Inc.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 33.18%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Shutterstock Inc. is looking more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and Shutterstock Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 60.6%. Insiders held 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3% Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55%

For the past year Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Shutterstock Inc.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats Shutterstock Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.