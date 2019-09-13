Contrasting of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Since Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 6.02 N/A -3.82 0.00 Talend S.A. 43 5.34 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Riot Blockchain Inc. and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Riot Blockchain Inc. and Talend S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Talend S.A. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Talend S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Riot Blockchain Inc. and Talend S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Talend S.A. is $52, which is potential 33.03% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Riot Blockchain Inc. and Talend S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 88.2%. 5.75% are Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. had bullish trend while Talend S.A. had bearish trend.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.