Contrasting of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Both Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 2 -0.10 23.08M -3.82 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 136 0.00 46.10M -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Riot Blockchain Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Riot Blockchain Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 1,189,568,085.76% 0% 0% MongoDB Inc. 33,926,994.41% -44.9% -14.7%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. Its rival MongoDB Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. MongoDB Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Riot Blockchain Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus price target of MongoDB Inc. is $173.17, which is potential 31.98% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Riot Blockchain Inc. and MongoDB Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 90.3% respectively. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.75%. Competitively, MongoDB Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc. has weaker performance than MongoDB Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors MongoDB Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.