Contrasting of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Both Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 57 2.18 N/A 7.91 7.22 Denison Mines Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rio Tinto Group and Denison Mines Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rio Tinto Group and Denison Mines Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9% Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2%

Risk and Volatility

Rio Tinto Group has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Denison Mines Corp. has a 1.23 beta which is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rio Tinto Group are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Denison Mines Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Denison Mines Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rio Tinto Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares and 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. shares. About 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12% are Denison Mines Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78% Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group’s stock price has bigger growth than Denison Mines Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rio Tinto Group beats Denison Mines Corp.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.