Contrasting of RingCentral Inc. (RNG) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

As Application Software businesses, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 111 14.75 N/A -0.37 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.37 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RingCentral Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.77 shows that RingCentral Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sphere 3D Corp.’s 2.45 beta is the reason why it is 145.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RingCentral Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. RingCentral Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given RingCentral Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

RingCentral Inc.’s downside potential is -6.62% at a $131 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of RingCentral Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of RingCentral Inc. shares. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 8.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. had bullish trend while Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.