Contrasting of RingCentral Inc. (RNG) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

We are comparing RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 121 14.22 N/A -0.37 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 7.77 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates RingCentral Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Volatility & Risk

RingCentral Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RingCentral Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RingCentral Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for RingCentral Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RingCentral Inc. has an average price target of $135.5, and a 1.50% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RingCentral Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.5%. RingCentral Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 0.8% are Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. had bullish trend while Finjan Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors RingCentral Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.