Contrasting of RingCentral Inc. (RNG) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

Both RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 121 14.17 N/A -0.37 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.71 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RingCentral Inc. and CounterPath Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Volatility and Risk

RingCentral Inc.’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CounterPath Corporation’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

RingCentral Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for RingCentral Inc. and CounterPath Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.80% for RingCentral Inc. with consensus target price of $135.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RingCentral Inc. and CounterPath Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.8%. 1.4% are RingCentral Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. was more bullish than CounterPath Corporation.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors CounterPath Corporation.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.