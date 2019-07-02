Contrasting of Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.36 N/A -1.28 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 81 2.98 N/A 0.62 126.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rimini Street Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rimini Street Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 32.7% -67.9% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9%

Liquidity

Rimini Street Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, LogMeIn Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Rimini Street Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively LogMeIn Inc. has an average price target of $85.67, with potential upside of 16.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.2% of Rimini Street Inc. shares and 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of LogMeIn Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -2.02% -7.81% -18.1% -19.06% -24.96% -6.02% LogMeIn Inc. -2.48% -4.14% -18.64% -7.85% -29.9% -4.05%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. was more bearish than LogMeIn Inc.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.