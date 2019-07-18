Contrasting of RigNet Inc. (RNET) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Both RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 11 0.69 N/A -3.52 0.00 BlackBerry Limited 8 4.10 N/A 0.14 59.51

Demonstrates RigNet Inc. and BlackBerry Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -19.2% -7.3% BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 3.7% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

RigNet Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. BlackBerry Limited has a 1.99 beta and it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for RigNet Inc. and BlackBerry Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00

RigNet Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 180.70%. Meanwhile, BlackBerry Limited’s consensus price target is $9.5, while its potential upside is 35.14%. Based on the results delivered earlier, RigNet Inc. is looking more favorable than BlackBerry Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of RigNet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.6% of BlackBerry Limited are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are RigNet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of BlackBerry Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -5.65% -7.82% -37.27% -48.46% -30.9% -27.29% BlackBerry Limited -4.03% -6.85% 0.94% -7.85% -26.25% 20.53%

For the past year RigNet Inc. had bearish trend while BlackBerry Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors BlackBerry Limited beats RigNet Inc.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.