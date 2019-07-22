Contrasting of RigNet Inc. (RNET) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 11 0.73 N/A -3.52 0.00 A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.38 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RigNet Inc. and A10 Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -19.2% -7.3% A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that RigNet Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. A10 Networks Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RigNet Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival A10 Networks Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. A10 Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RigNet Inc. and A10 Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RigNet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 166.37% and an $24 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RigNet Inc. and A10 Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 65.5% respectively. About 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are A10 Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -5.65% -7.82% -37.27% -48.46% -30.9% -27.29% A10 Networks Inc. -1.4% -7.74% -5.11% -0.32% 3.61% 1.28%

For the past year RigNet Inc. has -27.29% weaker performance while A10 Networks Inc. has 1.28% stronger performance.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.