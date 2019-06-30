Contrasting of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.64 N/A -0.39 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 66.75 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.15 beta indicates that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 168.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 15.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.