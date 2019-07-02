Contrasting of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

This is a contrast between Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.40 N/A -0.39 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Volatility and Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Oragenics Inc.’s 1.56 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.8 while its Quick Ratio is 18.8. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 176.68% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.