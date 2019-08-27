Contrasting of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

We are comparing Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.30 N/A -0.39 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk and Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 5 and 5 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 286.74% at a $7 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 17.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.