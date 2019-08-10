Contrasting of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

We will be comparing the differences between Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Demonstrates Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.3. The Current Ratio of rival Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus price target of $27.33, with potential upside of 121.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 14.8%. About 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.