Contrasting of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 66.4% respectively. 1.7% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.