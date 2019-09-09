Contrasting of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

As Biotechnology companies, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 while its Current Ratio is 18.3. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Replimune Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Replimune Group Inc. is $20, which is potential 82.82% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.