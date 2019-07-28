Contrasting of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.79 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus price target of $25.33, with potential upside of 199.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.