Contrasting of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 9.53 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

18.3 and 18.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Dermira Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.88 average price target and a 138.99% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.