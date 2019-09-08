Contrasting of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 while its Current Ratio is 18.3. Meanwhile, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.