Contrasting of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 while its Current Ratio is 18.3. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 140.02% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -28.39% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.