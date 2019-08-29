Contrasting of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

As Biotechnology companies, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.3 and a Quick Ratio of 18.3. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.4 consensus price target and a 73.30% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 60.9%. 1.7% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.