Contrasting of RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)

As Diversified Electronics companies, RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RF Industries Ltd. 7 1.57 N/A 0.41 19.86 Qualstar Corporation 6 0.85 N/A 0.50 10.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Qualstar Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RF Industries Ltd. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. RF Industries Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Qualstar Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RF Industries Ltd. and Qualstar Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 13.7% 11.8% Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 14.4% 10.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.22 beta means RF Industries Ltd.’s volatility is 78.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RF Industries Ltd. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Qualstar Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. RF Industries Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Qualstar Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.5% of RF Industries Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.6% of Qualstar Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of RF Industries Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Qualstar Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RF Industries Ltd. 10.93% 4.84% 8.02% -0.36% -14.38% 13.22% Qualstar Corporation -3.18% -12.52% -7.5% -8.32% -30.84% -1.33%

For the past year RF Industries Ltd. has 13.22% stronger performance while Qualstar Corporation has -1.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors RF Industries Ltd. beats Qualstar Corporation.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.