Contrasting of Rexnord Corporation (RXN) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexnord Corporation 28 1.43 N/A 1.36 21.62 Tennant Company 63 1.11 N/A 1.93 39.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Tennant Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rexnord Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Rexnord Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tennant Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3% Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Rexnord Corporation is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. From a competition point of view, Tennant Company has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rexnord Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tennant Company are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Rexnord Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tennant Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rexnord Corporation and Tennant Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.1%. Rexnord Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Tennant Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63% Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06%

For the past year Rexnord Corporation was less bullish than Tennant Company.

Summary

Tennant Company beats on 9 of the 10 factors Rexnord Corporation.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.