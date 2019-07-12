Contrasting of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 consensus target price and a 44.08% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Merus N.V. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.