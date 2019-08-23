Contrasting of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

In table 1 we can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 36.36% at a $3 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 71.2%. 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.