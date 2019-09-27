Contrasting of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|3.80M
|-5.12
|0.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|57.29M
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|164,687,527.09%
|-132%
|-86.6%
|ContraFect Corporation
|14,838,124,838.12%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.79 beta indicates that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.05 beta.
Liquidity
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 41.51% at a $3 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 37.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ContraFect Corporation
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.