Contrasting of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.12 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 57.29M -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 164,687,527.09% -132% -86.6% ContraFect Corporation 14,838,124,838.12% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.79 beta indicates that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 41.51% at a $3 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 37.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ContraFect Corporation

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.