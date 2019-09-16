Contrasting of Reven Housing REIT Inc. (RVEN) and Its Peers

Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 72.48% of Reven Housing REIT Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Reven Housing REIT Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -11.80% -4.50% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Reven Housing REIT Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Reven Housing REIT Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Reven Housing REIT Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 1.87 2.71

The potential upside of the rivals is 56.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Reven Housing REIT Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reven Housing REIT Inc. 19.85% 27.01% 54.26% 38.92% 77.46% 48.18% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Reven Housing REIT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.