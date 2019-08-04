Contrasting of Reven Housing REIT Inc. (RVEN) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT). The two are both REIT – Residential companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 5.58 N/A -0.34 0.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 10.31 N/A 1.43 13.38

In table 1 we can see Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -4.5% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Reven Housing REIT Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 77.5% respectively. Insiders held 72.48% of Reven Housing REIT Inc. shares. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reven Housing REIT Inc. 19.85% 27.01% 54.26% 38.92% 77.46% 48.18% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93%

For the past year Reven Housing REIT Inc. has stronger performance than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Reven Housing REIT Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.