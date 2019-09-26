Contrasting of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 190.68 N/A -3.81 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revance Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 60.3% respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.